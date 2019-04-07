John Abraham organises a dance face-off between Divyanka Tripathi and Mouni Roy

John Abraham and Mouni Roy recently visited the sets of singing reality show 'The Voice' to promote their film 'Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW)'.

While the talented participants enthralled the audience with their terrific performances, it was Mouni and host Divyanka Tripathi's dance-off that became the highlight of the episode. Two of television's biggest divas gave in to John's request and danced their hearts out on 'Deewaani Mastaani'.

“John Abraham and Mouni Roy graced the show for the promotion of their upcoming movie. John Abraham challenged the gorgeous actress Mouni Roy and the stunning host of the show Divyanka Tripathi for a dance face-off. The divas showed off their scintillating and amazing moves on the chartbuster song Deewani – Mastani. Both the actresses impressed everyone alike with their moves and everyone in the crowd including the coaches cheered for more," a source told Tellychakkar.

Besides Mouni, Divyanka also shook a leg with John. Sharing pictures from their performance, the 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress wrote, "Tonight's #TheVoice episode is too hot to miss!Watch with Caution : BURN HAZARD"

Meanwhile, 'RAW' did not have an impressive start at the box office. According to Box Office India, the film minted Rs. 5 crore net on the first day of its release.