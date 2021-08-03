'Jodha Akbar' actor Lokendra Singh Rajawat gets his leg amputated, says 'wish had taken care when my diabetes started'

TV actor Lokendra Singh Rajawat, who has worked in daily soaps such as 'Jodha Akbar' and 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ recently had to get his leg amputated after his diabetes worsened. The actor had to go through a surgery that lasted five hours at Mumbai's Bhaktivedanta Hospital, Mira Road.

While speaking to ETimes, Lokendra narrated, “It all began when I developed a corn in my right foot and I neglected it. It became an infection that percolated into the bone marrow and in no time, had spread in my body. I developed gangrene. The only way to save myself was to get the leg amputated till the knee.”

The actor further said, “I could do nothing. I was working so well before the COVID pandemic, work started decreasing a lot and there was a certain amount of financial stress at home.”

Speaking about the hectic schedules of actors, Lokendra states, “I wish I had taken care when my diabetes began about 10 years ago. We actors often have no fixed timings when shooting and our erratic hours of lunch and work have an adverse effect on our health. Add this to the stress. All this leads to diabetes and not if you are fond of sweets.”

Lokendra Singh Rajawat has also been a part of TV shows such as CID and Crime Patrol among others. He has also worked in movies like Ranbir Kapoor’s starrer ‘Jagga Jasoos’ and ‘Malaal’ which featured Meezaan Jaffrey.

The actor who is married with two kids said, “I have got financial aid through CINTAA. Actors have been calling up to know about my health and providing motivation.”

Not losing hope, Lokendra plans to use an artificial leg. Nupur Alankar, who is also nursing actor Savita Bajaj, has helped Lokendra get a letter through the yoga healer Shambhu Saran Jha. For the unversed, Shambhu Saran Jha helped Manisha Koirala in her recovery from cancer.

The letter will look after the medical costs of the hospital once he goes to his artificial leg fitted. "But the wound has to heal first. The artificial leg will come in only later," Lokendra concluded.