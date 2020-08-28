JL50 teaser: Abhay Deol features in story of aircraft recovered after 35 years

A new teaser of 'JL50' featuring Abhay Deol has been unveiled. The story of the new web show appears to be picked out of the real-life story about an aircraft that went missing for 35 years, and was receovered in a wrecked state after the plane crashed in a part of India.

JL50, featuring Abhay Deol and Pankaj Kapur in the lead roles, sees the plane crashing around Lava, West Bengal. A few kids are seen looking at the plane in the sky, definitely surprised (probably because they have not seen an airplane in a long time). Interestingly the plot also reveals that the plane had taken off from Kolkata.

Abhay Deol plays the role of an investigating officer, who questions Pankaj Kapur about the airplane. While Pankaj tries to avoid the topic, Abhay stresses that the aircraft which went missing for 35 years, crashed a day back.

Take a look:

Shailender Vyas directs the web show which also features Rajesh Sharma in an important role. No release date for the web show has been announced as of now.

The story appears to be inspired by AN-12 transport aircraft which disappeared on February 7, 1968, only be found in 2003. A wreckage of the plane was found after 35 long years, some reports stated. The aircraft reportedly carried 80 soldiers from Chandigarh to Leh.

A few reports have also called out a resemblance to Santiago Flight 513 which went missing from Germany in 1954 and was found 35 years later with skeletons seated in the aircraft. It was believed that the plane had entered a time warp.