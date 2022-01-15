'Jis thali mein khaate hain...': Salman Khan bashes Tejasswi Prakash for disrespecting 'Bigg Boss 15'

When we have Salman Khan hosting 'Weekend Ka Vaar' on 'Bigg Boss,' contestants wish that they could escape Khan's gaze, and could save themselves from getting scrutinised. However, every week we do have contestants that fall under Salman's scanner, and this week, Tejasswi Prakash gets schooled by Khan.

In the latest promo, Salman bashes Tejasswi for playing the 'sympathy card' in the house. He even says that she went wrong for the whole week. The host even adds that she doesn't value Karan Kundrra's support, "Aapko toh Karan ki bhi kadar nahi hai." Salman asserts that he's tired of her complaining nature. Khan further says that Tejasswi's nasty comments about the show and the channel has been aired on the show. He slams her claims as unacceptable and asks, "Jis thali mein khate hai us mein chhed karte hai? Tejasswi tries to explain her side, but Salman interrupts, "Shut up Tejasswi."

Watch the promo

Last week, Umar Riaz got evicted from the show for pushing Pratik Sehajpal, and his exit went on to receive an outrageous response on the digital world. Early this week when Umar's brother, Asim Riaz was spotted by the paparazzi and while talking to the media, Asim said on Umar's eviction by saying, "Obviously unfair tha because pehle bhi dhakke maar raha tha koi. I think a lot of contestants jo bhi the Bigg Boss me, sab ne ek dusre ko maara dhakke but tab koi nahi nikla. Par Umar ne kiya aisa toh unfortunately usko nikaalna pada."

When asked about other other contestants showing 'bal ka prayog' on the reality show, Asim mentioned, "Exactly Pratik ne, Karan ne bhi (dhakke diye hain). Par us time agar fair decision lena tha toh us time nikalna chahiye tha. Is time Umar ko nikaal diya. Like I said, uski game bahot strong thi. Jab aap dekho Weekend Ka Vaar toh actually unhone bataya hai ki Umar kitna strong hai aur woh baakiyon ki game kaise strong nahi hone de raha hai."