Jhanak, Parineetii actress Dolly Sohi passes away at 48 after battle with cancer, hours after sister's death

Popular TV actress Dolly Sohi lost her battle to cervical cancer hours after her sister's death. She was 48.

Television actress Dolly Sohi, best known for her appearance in the show Jhanak, passed away on Friday morning at the age of 48, her family has confirmed. The actress had been battling cancer for an extended period of time. In a cruel twist of fate, Dolly’s sister Amandeep lost her battle to jaundice just hours before her death.

An ETimes report quoted Dolly’s family as saying: “Our beloved Dolly has left for her heavenly abode today early morning. We are in a state of shock with the loss. The final rites shall be conducted today afternoon.” Dolly had been battling cervical cancer for some time now. Dolly had spoken about her condition last month after actress Poonam Pandey’s infamous death hoax, where she had spoken about cervical cancer awareness. Slamming Poonam, Dolly had said that a fake death stunt invoking cancer is hurtful to actual patients and survivors.

Dolly was a popular face on television. Apart from Jhanak, she was seen in shows like Parineetii, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and Khoob Ladi Mardaani...Jhansi Ki Rani.

Dolly’s sister Amandeep passed away just a night before her. "Yes, it is true Amandeep is not more. Her body gave up. She had jaundice but we are not in the state to ask the doctor details," the family had confirmed about her sister last night.