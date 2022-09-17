Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10: Ali Asgar breaks down after his kids talk about being 'bullied' due to his acting

Ali Asgar

The family special episode of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 will amaze you and make you emotional at the same time. In the promo shared by the channel's social media page, Ali Asgar broke down in tears after he received a special message from his kids.

In the show, Ali Asgar danced to Rajkummar Rao's song, Milegi Milegi from Stree. After the performance, Ali got a special message from his children. In the video, his son and daughter talked about being bullied and teased in school for their father doing female characters. For the unversed, Ali's character of Dadi in Comedy Nights with Kapil was appreciated by viewers, and he was known as 'Dadi' for a longer time.

Asgar's daughter added that her schoolmates call them ‘Dadi ki beti ya dadi ka beta’. She further added that they are proud of him, "He makes fun of himself to make others laugh aur yeh sab ke bas ki baat nahi hai. We love you dad.” Ali broke down listening his kids. After the message, even judge Madhuri Dixit also said, “We love you.”

Watch the video

Earlier, Shilpa Shinde, a participant on the dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, recently broke down on stage after her performance as she discussed her family. She claimed that while her family is by her side during happy times, they disappear once she experiences difficult times.

READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde breaks down while talking about her family, video goes viral

In a promo by COLORS, Shilpa can be seen crying as she said, "Log parivaar bolte hain, woh ek naam diya hai, kuch accha hojaaye, toh aajate hain par kuch bura hojaaye toh 10 logon ke saath baithke burayi karte hain apne logon ki..." Shilpa's words even made Madhuri Dixit emotional. Along with actor-dancer Nora Fatehi and director Karan Johar, Madhuri serves on the judges' panel for the competition. Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 airs on Saturday-Sunday, 8 PM on Colors.