Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: When and where to watch premiere episode of dance show

ColorsTV/Instagram

After a five-year hiatus, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is making a comeback to TV screen. The JDJ 10 premiere episode will have thrilling performances by the judges and competitors.

The candidates on the show are exciting, and the judge panel is outstanding.

Twelve candidates will participate in the reality competition, and they will dance with their choreographers on the dance floor. There are several celebrities taking part in the show, including Rubina Dilaik, Gashmeer Mahajani, Niti Taylor, Paras Kalnawat, Nia Sharma, Zorawar Kalra, Shilpa Shinde, Ali Asgar, Amruta Khanvilkar, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Gunjan Sinha, and Faisal Shaikh.

The participants will be judged based on their performances, and Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar, and Madhuri Dixit will give points. For the unversed, Nora was a previous competitor on the show.

The Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa 10 premiere can be seen on the Colors channel. The programme will begin airing on Saturday (September 3). On television, the first episode will air at 8 o'clock.

If you have a subscription to VOOT Select, you can watch the show live stream if you prefer not to watch the premiere episode on television. JDJ 10's debut is broadcast on Jio TV for Jio subscribers, and Airtel XStream for Airtel subscribers.

For the unversed, Karan Johar was recently asked by Pinkvilla to name a celebrity couple which the filmmaker would like to see participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, to which Karan said, "What about Karan and Tejasswi? They’re the new happening couple."

In the same interview, when the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil filmmaker was asked how real are reality shows, he told the entertainment portal, "I keep it as real as possible because I have never gone according to a script. I have never been given a script. I can say that with assurance for Madhuri (Dixit), me, and Nora (Fatehi), we just shot the first episode and nothing was scripted."