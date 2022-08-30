Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde takes a dig at Hina Khan, says she can defeat her again after BIgg Boss 11

Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan/Instagram

In 2017, television actor Hina Khan finished as the first runner up on Bigg Boss, which was won by Shilpa Shinde. Inside the house, their relationship was very strained, and they frequently engaged in altercations. Now that she is ready for Jhalak Dikhhla Ja Season 10, Shilpa quipped in a recent interview that if Hina were to go on the show as well, she would defeat her once more.

In a new interview Siddharth Kannan asked Shilpa Shinde, “If Hina Khan comes in Jhalak Dikhhla Ja 10 then what will be your reaction?” Shilpa said, “Toh mein he jeetungi (Then I will win the show)."

Siddharth then asked her, “So if you two will meet again then will you guys be friends?”

Shilpa said, “So the things that were inside the Bigg Boss house. Mujhe kabhi nahi laga tha ki..dushman word ajeeb sa word hai lekin woh ghar kabhi kabhi bana deta hai (I never thought about this but enemy is a weird word but inside Bigg Boss house you might actually make some enemies). Us ghar mein dost bhi bann jate hain aur dushman bhi (You can make both friends and enemies inside the house). Mein dushman nahi bolna chahungi kyunki genuinely woh mujhe bohot acchi lagti thi (I won't call her my enemy exactly because I genuinely liked her)."

Shilpa began her television career in 1999, but she gained popularity for her portrayal of Angoori Bhabhi in the daily drama Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai! She has also appeared in a number of other television programmes, including Lapataganj, Sanjeevani, Maayka, and others.