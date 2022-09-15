Headlines

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde breaks down while talking about her family, video goes viral

Shilpa Shinde recently broke down on stage after her performance as she discussed her family.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 04:12 PM IST

Shilpa Shinde, a participant on the dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, recently broke down on stage after her performance as she discussed her family. She claimed that while her family is by her side during happy times, they disappear once she experiences difficult times. 

In a promo by COLORS, Shilpa can be seen crying as she said, "Log parivaar bolte hain, woh ek naam diya hai, kuch accha hojaaye, toh aajate hain par kuch bura hojaaye toh 10 logon ke saath baithke burayi karte hain apne logon ki..." 

Shilpa's words leads even Madhuri Dixit to become emotional, which is visible. Along with actor-dancer Nora Fatehi and director Karan Johar, Madhuri serves on the judges' panel for the competition.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

 

Shilpa, who was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's web series, has joined the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa competition. Shilpa has claimed that she had no employment prior to the dancing reality show before the debut of the programme. 

In 2017, television actor Hina Khan finished as the first runner up on Bigg Boss, which was won by Shilpa Shinde. Inside the house, their relationship was very strained, and they frequently engaged in altercations. Now that she is ready for Jhalak Dikhhla Ja Season 10, Shilpa quipped in a recent interview that if Hina were to go on the show as well, she would defeat her once more. 

In a new interview Siddharth Kannan asked Shilpa Shinde, “If Hina Khan comes in Jhalak Dikhhla Ja 10 then what will be your reaction?” Shilpa said, “Toh mein he jeetungi (Then I will win the show)." 

Siddharth then asked her, “So if you two will meet again then will you guys be friends?” 

Shilpa said, “So the things that were inside the Bigg Boss house. Mujhe kabhi nahi laga tha ki..dushman word ajeeb sa word hai lekin woh ghar kabhi kabhi bana deta hai (I never thought about this but enemy is a weird word but inside Bigg Boss house you might actually make some enemies). Us ghar mein dost bhi bann jate hain aur dushman bhi (You can make both friends and enemies inside the house). Mein dushman nahi bolna chahungi kyunki genuinely woh mujhe bohot acchi lagti thi (I won't call her my enemy exactly because I genuinely liked her)." 

Shilpa began her television career in 1999, but she gained popularity for her portrayal of Angoori Bhabhi in the daily drama Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai! She has also appeared in a number of other television programmes, including Lapataganj, Sanjeevani, Maayka, and others. 

