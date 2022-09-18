Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rubina Dilaik recalls time when she decided to split with husband Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik/Instagram

In Bigg Boss, Rubina Dilaik admitted that she and her husband Abhinav Shukla had chosen to get a divorce but went into the BB house to get back together.

Currently, the actress and choreographer Sanam Johar are competitors on Jhalak Dikhhla Ja 10. She might be seen dancing with Sanam while telling the tale of her decision to get a divorce in a show trailer. She is heard admitting that it was a dark period in her life.

The actress is recognised for her bluntness. Discrimination between TV and cinema stars is one of the subjects that has recently dominated news. Rubina Dilaik was asked how she feels when people refer to her as a TV actor rather than merely an actor in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. Rubina Dilaik, known for her sass, provided the best response.

She claimed it didn't affect her in the least. "I cannot let others define me," the actress was reported as saying.

According to Bollywood Life, Rubina Dilaik has also been open in the past. When she told her that she hadn't seen a filmmaker's film, he said he felt like farting on her face. The message once again emphasised how there appears to be discrimination somewhere.

Speaking about her strategy for the show, Rubina told IndianExpres.com that she doesn't have the code to crack the show, but she will trust in her will. Dilaik further added that she isn't a competitive person, but she will fight her own battles. Rubina's husband Abhinav Shukla has also participated in KKK, so did he give her any tips for the show? "We both have our own expertise. He is strong in something, I have my own strengths. There is no fixed mantra that he could give me. Also, it’s very subjective because a lot depends on how you react to a task that particular day. All that Abhinav told me was you can do it, and I believe him.”