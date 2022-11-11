Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nora Fatehi, Terence Lewis set stage on fire with sizzling performance

ColorsTV/Instagram

The diva Nora Fatehi and Terence Lewis were seen doing a scorching hot dance performance on the 90s-themed episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Terence sported a glittering tuxedo, and Nora could be spotted sporting a yellow dress with a plunging neckline. Fans have expressed their admiration for the two in the comments section of the video for their impressive moves.

Check out the video here:

For those who are unaware, Terence Lewis had replied to the video that showed him inappropriately touching Nora Fatehi. The incident happened on the reality series India's Best Dancer a few years ago. Nora appeared as a guest on the episode in question, while Terence participated as a judge on the show. Some said Terence touched Nora improperly in the viral video.

Terence said on Maniesh Paul’s podcast, “It was a simple situation. Shatrughan Sinha and his wife had come. Geeta Kapoor felt that we had to do full namaskar to greet them. That week, Malaika Arora had COVID, and Nora stepped into her shoes. I said okay, fine. We did namaskar as respect, but suddenly, Geeta felt that it was not enough and wanted us to do more. So we followed her directions. I don’t even remember if my hand touched her (Nora), I don’t know even if it is really touching.”

He added, “On a fair note, two weeks before, Nora had come on the show and asked me to dance with her… Why would I want to do something like this, when there are four cameras around? This is too cheap, you can’t do this. I got abused, in my DMs…” Terence continued that meme-rs had zoomed into action, and said that it looked ‘too real’. He called Nora straight afterwards and realised that it was getting out of hand, and both of them were receiving calls. “I’ve already danced with her in close proximity, and when you’re in the middle of it, you are not thinking in that zone. We are so focused, you cannot be in two worlds, and you need a lot of guts to do something like this…”

Also read: Terence Lewis on his viral video touching Nora Fatehi 'inappropriately', says 'don’t even remember if my hand..'

When the duo's song, Dance Meri Rani, was released the previous year, Nora Fatehi was also lately rumoured to be dating singer Guru Randhawa.