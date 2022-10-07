Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Niti Taylor-Akash Thapa recreate Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding

Colors/Insatgram

This weekend, seasoned performer Neetu Kapoor will judge on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 alongside Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi. In a video posted by Colors, Neetu can be seen feeling sentimental following a dance performance by Niti Taylor that portrayed the romance between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The name of the weekend is "Kapoor special."

Niti Taylor and choreographer Akash Thapa put on a magnificent performance that portrayed Ranbir-Alia's journey. Niti was wearing a white and gold lehenga and had the same haircut as Alia, Niti also resembled the actress in terms of appearance. The duo performed to Khuda Jaane, a song by Ranbi from the film Bachna Ae Haseeno.

On Wednesday, October 5, mom-to-be Alia Bhatt had an intimate-yet-lavish baby shower and the photos of the occasion are already going viral on social media. Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima and her mother Neetu shared pictures with the daddy and mommy-to-be from Alia's baby shower on their social media. Taking to Instagram, Riddhima shared a picture on her story, which she captioned, "Daddy to be," in which she could be seen twinning with her brother Ranbir in ethnic pink outfits.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ranbir Kapoor said that he tolerates Alia Bhatt’s sleeping habit. He revealed that the Brahmastra actress moves diagonally while sleeping and leaves very little space for him.

He stated, “Her head is somewhere, her legs are somewhere, and eventually, I'm on the corner of the bed, really struggling with that.” While Alia revealed what she loves about Ranbir and said she loves his silence. However, at the same time, she wants her to react.

For the unversed, Brahmastra, which featured Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles of Shiva and Isha respectively, was released in theatres on September 9.