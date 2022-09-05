Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nia Sharma, Rubina Dilaik, Shilpa Shinde burn the stage with their power-packed performances

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is finally back after 5 years of break, the reality show premiered on Saturday night. Contestants including Nia Sharma, Rubina Dilaik, and Shilpa Shinde burned the stage with their killer performances in the first two episodes.

Nia Sharma grooved to Nora Fatehi’s popular song Saaki song in a red sexy dress. Her dance moves stunned everyone including the judges and the audience. Sharing the promo video, the official page of Colors TV wrote, “Apne killer moves se laga degi stage par aag. Let's put your hands together to welcome the gorgeous diva, Nia Sharma.”

Rubina grooved to Meri Jaan in a green dress. Sharing her promo video, the page wrote, “Make way for the boss lady, Rubina. Will she kill it tonight with her moves?”

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shinde grooved to Madhuri Dixit’s song Ghagra in a multi colour lehenga. Sharing the video, the page wrote, “Shilpa ke moves par sabhi karenge aaj groove. Are you ready?”

Check out other celebs’ performances:

The participants will be judged based on their performances, and Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar, and Madhuri Dixit will give points. For the unversed, Nora was a previous competitor on the show.

For the unversed, Karan Johar was recently asked by Pinkvilla to name a celebrity couple which the filmmaker would like to see participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, to which Karan said, "What about Karan and Tejasswi? They’re the new happening couple."

In the same interview, when the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil filmmaker was asked how real are reality shows, he told the entertainment portal, "I keep it as real as possible because I have never gone according to a script. I have never been given a script. I can say that with assurance for Madhuri (Dixit), me, and Nora (Fatehi), we just shot the first episode and nothing was scripted."