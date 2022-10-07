Search icon
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Madhuri Dixit gifts Bal Gopal to Neetu Kapoor for mom-to-be Alia Bhatt

Madhuri Dixit expressed her wishes for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and send a perfect gift to Alia Bhatt.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 06:03 AM IST

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: The upcoming episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will be a celebration of Bollywood's power couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Yes, this week's theme will revolve around the love story of the Brahmastra stars. The contestants will narrate the romance of this duo through their performance. 

To judge the Kapoor Special episode, Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu Singh graced the show. At first, Niti Tylor and her choreographer partner danced on Khuda Jaane and won Neetu's heart and blessings. Later, Madhuri Dixit expressed her feelings for Ranbir-Alia. Dixit told Neetu that she has brought a special gift for the parents-to-be, and she gave her a cute idol of Bal Gopala (Little Krishna). Neetu gracefully accepted and hugged the actress. 

In the same episode, Amruta Khanvilkar brought a spooky twist to Raj Kapoor's iconic song Jeena Yaha Marna Yaha. The light-hearted, emotional song was presented in an unimaginative format, and Amruta nailed the act with her scary performance. 

On Wednesday, Alia Bhatt had a lavish-yet-intimate baby shower at their home, in Vaastu, Mumbai. Several family members from both sides, Kapoors and Bhatts graced the occasion. From Karisma Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, to Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, and Neetu Singh, they all attended the baby shower to bless the couple. 

Soon after the pictures of the baby shower were out they got viral on social media. Alia and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years, at Ranbir`s Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. After two months of their marriage, the couple in June announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood. She posted a picture that featured two lions and a lion cub. A day after announcing her pregnancy, Alia thanked everyone for their wishes. 

 

