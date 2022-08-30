Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Karan Johar wishes to see Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash participate in dance show

Karan Johar-Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra/Instagram

The dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa, in which celebrities are paired with choreographers, is back on national television after more than five years. The twelve popular celebrities participating in the upcoming tenth season are Nia Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Niti Taylor, Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Gashmeer Mahajani, Amruta Khanvilkar, Zorawar Kalra, Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Ali Asgar, and Gunjan Sinha.

Karan Johar, who has been the judge of the dance-based reality show since its fifth season in 2012 and will also be judging the upcoming season, was recently asked by Pinkvilla to name a celebrity couple which the filmmaker would like to see participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, to which Karan said, "What about Karan and Tejasswi? They’re the new happening couple."

Apart from Karan, Madhuri Dixit, who judged the show four times from the fourth to the seventh season, will be back assessing the dancing skills of the contestants. Nora Fatehi, who participated in the ninth season, will mark her debut as the judge on the Colors TV reality show starting on September 3.

In the same interview, when the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil filmmaker was asked how real are reality shows, he told the entertainment portal, "I keep it as real as possible because I have never gone according to a script. I have never been given a script. I can say that with assurance for Madhuri (Dixit), me, and Nora (Fatehi), we just shot the first episode and nothing was scripted."



The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham director is extremely busy these days as he is also shooting for his celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan 7, which for the first time has opted out of its telecast on national television and is premiering its episodes on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.