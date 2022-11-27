Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Karan Johar breaks down as makers pay him tribute in grand finale

Karan Johar/Colors TV Instagram

The dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is set to conclude with its grand finale episode set to premiere on Colors TV on Sunday, November 27 at 8 pm. Gashmeer Mahajani, Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Nishant Bhat, Gunjan Sinha, and Sriti Jha are the six finalists of the show.

The tenth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been judged by Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi, and Karan Johar with Terence Lewis also coming in to join them in the last few weeks. In the latest promo of the show, the makers are seen giving a tribute to Karan Johar as the filmmaker turned 50 earlier this year in May.

In the clip shown to Karan, his childhood pictures with his late father Yash Johar, his mother Hiroo Johar and his two kids namely Yash and Roohi are shown. Glimpses of his movies including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Student of the Year, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna are also shown to the filmmaker.

It is also revealed how Karan 'avenged' his father's loss when one of Yash's dearest films Agneepath, starring Amitabh Bachchan in the leading role, flopped at the box office. Karan remade the film in 2012 with Hrithik Roshan and it turned out to be a blockbuster for Dharma Productions.

As the clip gets over, we can see Karan Johar in tears and he is being hugged by his co-judged, the show's host Maniesh Paul, Varun Dhawan, and Kriti Sanon. Varun and Kriti will be seen as special guests in the last episode promoting their recently released horror-comedy Bhediya.



Meanwhile, Karan's next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, featuring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, will be released in the theatres next year on April 28, 2023.