Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Karan Johar breaks down after Niti Taylor-Akash Thapa perform as Yash, Roohi

File photo

In the forthcoming Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 episode, director Karan Johar will break down in tears. A teaser video from the show, which will focus on celebrating family ties, was released by the producers. Karan Johar will be moved by Niti Taylor's portrayal of the director's twins, Yash and Roohi, in her performance.

Niti will transform into Roohi, Karan's daughter, while Akash, her choreographer, will appear as Yash. Their endearing performance will honour their "dada." A photo of Yash and his twins appears at the start of the promo. There is a peek of Yash speaking about Karan while the family is shown in the background. Karan would start crying in response to this.

In the teaser, Karan expresses his gratitude for having his twin children, Yash and Roohi, in his life. While he applauds Niti for her sincere performance, he also feels as though his children have matured as a result. He is also seen crying and being comforted and cuddled by the judges Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi. They will also be joined by the show's presenter, Maniesh Paul.

In 2007, he welcomed twins Yash and Roohi through surrogacy.

Apart from being an ace director-producer, Johar is also a doting father and a dedicated family man. Being a single parent, Karan shared his take on embracing parenthood.

Also read: Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar opens up on his breakup, thanks Varun Dhawan for being 'supportive'

While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Karan added that people advised him before stepping into fatherhood. "I think, they all thought that maybe it was too much for me to handle, given my schedule. I don't think they were saying it for societal reasons." Johar continued, "But...I just knew I was ready to be a parent. I just knew I was ready to give a piece of my heart away. And which is what I have done with my two children. I think one big piece of my heart is in them, and one big piece of my heart is my mum." Johar feels like that love quotient is now perfectly balanced. The My Name Is Khan director was further questioned if he decided to become a parent due to the absence of a partner. Johar added, "You'll know you want to be a parent when you're emotionally ready. The two are not related at all. It's not that mere zindagi mein pyaar nahi hai toh main bache le aaunga."