Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Internet sensation Kili Paul dances with Madhuri Dixit on song Channe Ke Khet Mein

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Internet sensation Kili Paul graced the dance-reality show, and he added more glam to it. After getting a warm welcome from judges, Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit, and host Maniesh Paul, Kili expressed his wish to share the stage with his favourite actress Madhuri. After Dixit reached on stage, Kili sang Raataan Lambiyan for the actress, and the latter looked overwhelmed by Kili's gesture.

Later, Madhuri expressed her wish to dance with the internet sensation on stage. Madhuri joined Kili on the stage again, and she performed and thought him her famous dance steps from the popular song Chane Ke Khet Mein.

Before this episode, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 saw the celebration of Bollywood's power couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Yes, this week's theme revolved around the love story of the Brahmastra stars. The contestants narrated the romance of this duo through their performance.

To judge the Kapoor Special episode, Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu Singh graced the show. At first, Niti Tylor and her choreographer partner danced on Khuda Jaane and won Neetu's heart and blessings. Later, Madhuri Dixit expressed her feelings for Ranbir-Alia. Dixit told Neetu that she has brought a special gift for the parents-to-be, and she gave her a cute idol of Bal Gopala (Little Krishna). Neetu gracefully accepted and hugged the actress. In the same episode, Amruta Khanvilkar brought a spooky twist to Raj Kapoor's iconic song Jeena Yaha Marna Yaha. The light-hearted, emotional song was presented in an unimaginative format, and Amruta nailed the act with her scary performance.

Speaking about Kili Paul, the viral sensation content creator was even seen sharing the stage with Ranveer Singh. During the most recent Meta event, we caught a peek at the same thing. Ranveer also got to dance with internet sensation Kili Paul while at the event. Kili and Ranveer can be seen in a video that surfaced online and went viral instantly.

