Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 grand finale: When and where to watch dance reality show

File photo

The lead-up to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's conclusion has begun. The show, which made its way back to small screens after a five-year absence, will conclude with a big-budget finale. The producers have prepared unique acts for the grand finale in light of the anticipation around the program. Here are the crucial elements that you must know before Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's grand finale. Here is all the information you need about the show, from live streaming to the finalists.

The grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will be shown on Colors channel on November 26 and 27. The finale will air at 8 o'clock, immediately following Tejaswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's Naagin 6. On Sunday, the JDJ 10 winner is anticipated to be revealed.

You can watch the series finale live on many platforms if you don't want to see it on television. You can stream it on your phone or computer if you have a VOOT Select subscription.

While Airtel customers can watch the show on Airtel XStream, Jio TV subscribers can access the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 finale.

The top six contestants in JDJ 10 are Rubina Dilaik, Gashmeer Mahajani, Gunjan Sinha, Faisal Shaikh, Sriti Jha, and Nishant Bhat. Which celebrity will receive the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 trophy remains to be revealed.

According to reports, Gunjan Sinha has been declared the show's winner. Fans of Rubina Dilaik are not happy about this. Fans are unhappy because it appears that Rubina Dilaik has received 60% of the vote, which is a significant number. They have contended that Gunjan Sinha does not qualify because the show is about the journey of a non-dancer.