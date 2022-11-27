Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Grand Finale: Gunjan Sinha wins dance reality show, takes home Rs 20 lakh cash prize

Gunjan Sinha/Instagram

The dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 concluded with its epic Grand Finale on Sunday, November 27, in which the eight-year-old dancer Gunjan Sinha has been crowned the champion. She, along with her dance partner Tejas Verma and mentor Sagar Bora, lifted the trophy and took home the cash prize of Rs 20 lakh.

Gunjan defeated five other finalists in the Grand Finale namely Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Bhat, Gashmeer Mahajani, Faisal Shaikh, and Sriti Jha. Rubina and Faisal ended as the runners-up in the show judged by Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, and Madhuri Dixit for the thirteen weeks.

To much surprise, the three of them received equal votes and judges' scores in the finale episode and thus, Gunjan was chosen as the winner based on the previous week's scores and votes, as per the rules and regulations practiced in the international format of the reality show.



After winning the show, Gunjan said in a statement, as quoted by IndianExpress.com, "What an exhilarating journey Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has been. I am taking back a box filled with beautiful memories. I thank my partner Tejas Verma and choreographer Sagar Bora, who has been the source of inspiration and strength while I danced my heart out. Big love to judges Madhuri Dixit Nene, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi for always giving me the valuable guidance I needed to up my dance game at various stages of the season. I am grateful that our team has fulfilled the dream of winning the most epic dance battle in India."



The dance show was hosted by Maniesh Paul. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon were the chief guests in the Grand Finale and promoted their recently released horror-comedy Bhediya on the dance reality show.