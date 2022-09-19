Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Ali Asgar becomes first evicted contestant from Karan Johar-judged show

Ali Asgar

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 witnessed the first elimination of the season, and ace comedian-actor Ali Asgar had to leave the show due to less votes. In the family special episode, Amruta Khanvilkar rocked the stage with a performance on Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hain. She dedicated the performance to a person who has been her biggest support, her mother.

Then, Gashmeer Mahajani pulled off a sizzling and captivating performance, conveying the financial struggles he faced throughout his career, and the support he got from his mother. Paras Kalnawat, who recently lost his father, through his performance depicted the relationship that he had with him. He shared that it was his father’s dream to be an actor, and he will continue to fulfil it. Paras made everyone emotional.

Watch Ali breaking down in tears

Nia Sharma carried out a beautiful aerial performance, and she showed her affection for her brother, who has been a father figure to her. Rubina Dilaik got candid about the challenges she and her husband faced, and dedicated her performance to him. Giving his best performance, Ali Asgar came out with the criticism he received from the audiences for essaying female characters on-screen multiple times. Zorawar Kalra paid an earnest tribute to his co-workers and his friends who have helped him reach the pinnacle in his career.

Then, the show progressed to the elimination round, and Ali Asgar and Zorawar Kalra were almost equal in their scores. Then, public voting happened, and Ali secured lesser votes than Kalra. Owning to which, Ali and his choreographer partner Lipsa got evicted from the show. Ali's elimination was quite a shocking surprise, and it also sent a message to other contestants. Asgar's exit made them realise that they have to be on their toes, putting their best foot forward. Ali got an emotional farewell with a video message from their kids, in which they tell him that despite they were bullied in school, due to his Dadi character, they are proud of him.