Jersey actor Shahid Kapoor reacts as Kapil Sharma roasts him in front of dad Pankaj Kapoor

To promote their film Jersey, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show. In a new trailer, Kapil is seen roasting Shahid in front of his father, Pankaj Kapur, who was also a visitor.



Shahid, according to Kapil, is standing like a child whose dad has arrived at a PTM meeting without prior notice. To see how he reacted, watch the video.

Watch the promo here:

Producer Aman Gill has made a statement revealing the real reason for the delay, just days after announcing the new release date for Shahid Kapoor's film "Jersey." According to Aman, the film got into legal trouble as writer Rajneesh Jaiswal alleged that his script for 'Jersey' was plagiarised.

The Bombay High Court has finally ruled in favour of the producers of 'Jersey,' and the picture is set to open on April 22.

"We were all geared up to release our film Jersey this holiday weekend, however, we didn’t want to go ahead and plan a release until the courts gave us a favourable order, and with a hearing scheduled for Wednesday, we had no time to plan for the Thursday release hence we decided to postpone the release by a week to 22nd April till we got such an order. Today on Wednesday we got a favourable order, which clears the way for our release next week 22nd April," Aman said.

'Jersey' was originally scheduled to be released on April 14, the same day as 'KGF: Chapter 2'. For the uninitiated, 'Jersey,' which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, is a Bollywood version of the Telugu film of the same name, which starred Nani and won a National Award.