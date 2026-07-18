Jennifer Winget secretly marries William Ishmael in UK; wedding dress BTS videos surface online: Report

Behind-the-scenes videos of Jennifer Winget's reported wedding gown have surfaced online amid unconfirmed reports that she married Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael in an intimate UK ceremony.

Television actress Jennifer Winget has reportedly married her longtime partner, Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael. Amid the reports, behind-the-scenes glimpses of the actress's bridal gown have surfaced online, offering fans a closer look at the outfit she allegedly wore for her wedding.

Jennifer's bridal gown takes centre stage

In the viral clips, Jennifer is seen looking at the intricate detailing of her wedding gown and appearing excited as the outfit takes shape. Another video shows her trying on the dress and finalising the fabric for her bridal look.

The gown was reportedly custom-made by Karleo Fashion. A behind-the-scenes video also shows the designer working on the intricate embellishments on the bodice before Jennifer appears for a trial fitting and adjusts her veil.

The strapless white gown featured a sweetheart neckline, delicate hand-sewn beadwork and detailed thread embroidery.

From sketch to final fitting

A fan page shared several pictures and videos documenting Jennifer's bridal outfit, from the initial design stage to the final fitting. The glimpses quickly caught the attention of fans, who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and wishes for the actress and her reported husband.

Jennifer reportedly marries William Ishmael

According to Telly Talk India, Jennifer reportedly tied the knot with William Ishmael in an intimate ceremony in the UK on July 16. The wedding was said to have been attended by close friends and family members. However, neither Jennifer nor William has officially confirmed the reports. The alleged wedding therefore remains unverified.

Who is William Ishmael?

Jennifer and William have reportedly been dating for several months and have largely kept their relationship away from the public eye. Earlier reports claimed that William proposed to the actress during a holiday, after which the couple began planning their wedding.

William is a Singapore-based businessman and reportedly serves as the Director of Business Development and Trading at MHC Digital Group. He studied Economics and Finance at the University of York and has previously worked with UBS Investment Bank. His professional experience includes trading, foreign exchange and business development.