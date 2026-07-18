FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
MEA responds to US bill proposing 100% tariff on Russian oil buyers including India, says 'closely following these developments'

MEA responds to US bill proposing 100% tariff on Russian oil buyers

'Pati ko daru pi ke marna hai': Who is Sakshi Jha? India's Got Latent contestant who got all 0s at Samay Raina's show

Who is Sakshi Jha, India's Got Latent contestant contestant who got all 0s?

Jennifer Winget secretly marries William Ishmael in UK; wedding dress BTS videos surface online: Report

Jennifer Winget secretly marries William Ishmael in UK: Report

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Latest NewsTelevision

TELEVISION

Jennifer Winget secretly marries William Ishmael in UK; wedding dress BTS videos surface online: Report

Behind-the-scenes videos of Jennifer Winget's reported wedding gown have surfaced online amid unconfirmed reports that she married Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael in an intimate UK ceremony.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 18, 2026, 07:13 AM IST

Jennifer Winget secretly marries William Ishmael in UK; wedding dress BTS videos surface online: Report
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Television actress Jennifer Winget has reportedly married her longtime partner, Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael. Amid the reports, behind-the-scenes glimpses of the actress's bridal gown have surfaced online, offering fans a closer look at the outfit she allegedly wore for her wedding.

Jennifer's bridal gown takes centre stage

In the viral clips, Jennifer is seen looking at the intricate detailing of her wedding gown and appearing excited as the outfit takes shape. Another video shows her trying on the dress and finalising the fabric for her bridal look.

The gown was reportedly custom-made by Karleo Fashion. A behind-the-scenes video also shows the designer working on the intricate embellishments on the bodice before Jennifer appears for a trial fitting and adjusts her veil.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by jenni❤️ (@jenn_.winget)

The strapless white gown featured a sweetheart neckline, delicate hand-sewn beadwork and detailed thread embroidery.

From sketch to final fitting

A fan page shared several pictures and videos documenting Jennifer's bridal outfit, from the initial design stage to the final fitting. The glimpses quickly caught the attention of fans, who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and wishes for the actress and her reported husband.

Jennifer reportedly marries William Ishmael

According to Telly Talk India, Jennifer reportedly tied the knot with William Ishmael in an intimate ceremony in the UK on July 16. The wedding was said to have been attended by close friends and family members. However, neither Jennifer nor William has officially confirmed the reports. The alleged wedding therefore remains unverified.

Who is William Ishmael?

Jennifer and William have reportedly been dating for several months and have largely kept their relationship away from the public eye. Earlier reports claimed that William proposed to the actress during a holiday, after which the couple began planning their wedding.

William is a Singapore-based businessman and reportedly serves as the Director of Business Development and Trading at MHC Digital Group. He studied Economics and Finance at the University of York and has previously worked with UBS Investment Bank. His professional experience includes trading, foreign exchange and business development.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
MEA responds to US bill proposing 100% tariff on Russian oil buyers including India, says 'closely following these developments'
MEA responds to US bill proposing 100% tariff on Russian oil buyers
'Pati ko daru pi ke marna hai': Who is Sakshi Jha? India's Got Latent contestant who got all 0s at Samay Raina's show
Who is Sakshi Jha, India's Got Latent contestant contestant who got all 0s?
Jennifer Winget secretly marries William Ishmael in UK; wedding dress BTS videos surface online: Report
Jennifer Winget secretly marries William Ishmael in UK: Report
Two oil tankers hit mines in Strait of Hormuz, exploded, says IRGC
Two oil tankers hit mines in Strait of Hormuz, exploded, says IRGC
Gold, silver prices today, July 18, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, July 18, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement