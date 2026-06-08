Jennifer Winget finds love again, to marry Singapore-based businessman Ishmael William: Report

Jennifer Winget is reportedly engaged to businessman Ishmael William, with reports suggesting the couple is planning a Christian wedding.

Television actress Jennifer Winget may soon be ready to walk down the aisle again. According to recent reports, the actress is engaged to Singapore-based businessman Ishmael William and the couple is currently planning their wedding.

While Jennifer has not publicly addressed the reports, sources claim that the actress and William have been together for some time and are now preparing for the next phase of their relationship.

Proposal Happened During A Holiday

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Ishmael William proposed to Jennifer during a vacation, and the actress reportedly accepted.

A source close to the development told the publication, “Jennifer and William are very happy together. It’s a treat to watch them and their affectionate dynamic. William proposed to Jennifer during a holiday, and she said yes. They are now planning their wedding. Jennifer has been shortlisting vendors and wedding services, and has even put together an elaborate mood board.”

The report further suggests that wedding preparations have already begun, with discussions underway regarding venues, timelines and other arrangements.

Fans Sparked Speculation Through Social Media Activity

Rumours surrounding Jennifer's personal life gained traction after fans noticed subtle clues on social media. What initially appeared to be an innocent comment on a wedding dance reel soon turned into speculation when followers observed that the actress had started following several wedding-related accounts online.

These developments fuelled talk that wedding plans might be underway, long before reports about the engagement surfaced.

Christian Wedding Being Considered

According to the source, Jennifer and Ishmael are considering a Christian wedding ceremony. “It will be a Christian wedding. At the moment, they are considering a September-October timeline, and another possibility is December-January. They are currently scouting venues. All her close friends are aware of the plans, including industry friends such as Harleen Sethi and Genelia Deshmukh.”

While no official date has been finalised, the couple is reportedly exploring venue options and discussing potential timelines.

Rumours Followed Link-Up Speculation With Karan Wahi

The engagement reports come months after Jennifer was linked with actor Karan Wahi. However, those rumours were eventually put to rest after Wahi publicly denied that they were dating.

Jennifer has largely maintained a private personal life in recent years, choosing not to discuss her relationships publicly.

Jennifer Winget's Previous Marriage

Jennifer was previously married to actor Karan Singh Grover. The two met while working on the television show Dill Mill Gayye and got married in April 2012. Their marriage ended after two years, and the couple officially divorced in 2014.

Karan later married Bipasha Basu in 2016 after the two worked together on the film Alone.

For now, Jennifer has remained silent on the engagement reports, but the speculation has already generated excitement among her fans, many of whom are eagerly waiting for an official confirmation.