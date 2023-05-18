Jennifer Mistry wants TMKOC producer Asit Modi to appologise, says ‘I am doing this only for.…’

Jennifer Mistry wants TMKOC producer Asit Modi to appologise

Television actress Jennifer Mistry popularly known for her role as Roshan Sodhi in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has been grabbing headlines since she alleged sexual harassment by the show’s producer Asit Modi. Now, the actress revealed that she wants an apology from the producer and is not doing this for money.

In a conversation with ANI, Jennifer Mistry said, “One most important thing- I am not doing this for money; I am doing this only for truth and victory. They have to accept that they have done wrong to me and will have to apologise with folded hands that ‘We are sorry’. Because this is the matter of my dignity and self-respect.”

She further clarified her statement and said, “People are saying that Asit Modi had physical relations with me, I want to say that there is nothing like that. He just said verbal things to me.”

Recently she also uploaded a video giving a strong message to the producers of the show. In the video, the actress said, “Chuppi ko meri kamzori mat samjhna, main chup thi kyunki saleeka hai mujh mein. Khuda gawah hai ki sach kya hai. Yaad rakh, uske ghar mein koi fark nahi tujhmein ya mujhme." (Don't take my silence for weakness, I was quiet because I wanted to. God knows what is the truth, don't forget we are equal in front of him.)”

Reacting to the actress’ allegations, Asit Modi said, “We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both. Since we terminated her services, she is making these baseless allegations.”

This is not the first controversy to have hit the show, earlier, Shailesh Lodha who essayed the role of Tarak Mehta in the show also filed a case against the makers for non-payment of his dues.

Other than Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah. Chashma, Jennifer Mistry has also appeared in the films like Halla Bol, Airlift, and Luck By Chance.

