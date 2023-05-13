Jennifer Mistry lashes out at TMKOC actor Bhide aka Mandar Chandwadkar for supporting Asit Modi: ‘He will do whatever….’

Jennifer Mistry slams TMKOC co-star Bhide aka Mandar Chandwadkar for supporting Asit Modi

Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma actress Jennifer Mistry aka Roshan Sodhi recently grabbed headlines when she filed a complaint of sexual harassment against Asit Modi. Now, the actress lashed out at co-star Bhide aka Mandar Chandwadkar for supporting Asit Modi.

In an interview with News 18, Jennifer Mistry told that even another co-star ‘abused’ Mandar for supporting Asit Modi and said, “He (Mandar) is a male too. What will he say when he himself is a male? He will do whatever Asit Kumarr Modi will tell him. Anything. The co-star who called me yesterday also abused Mandar for over 45 minutes. ‘Sa**a yeh kaise palat gaya’. I told him, ‘I do not care’. Let him do whatever he wants to do. I do not care. Everyone knows why he is with Asit Kumarr Modi. He works only as per Asit Kumarr Modi.”

The actress also revealed the reaction of her co-stars post her complaint against Asit Modi and said, “A couple of them called a few days ago. When I told them that I have filed a complaint, they were stunned. ‘Arey kya hai’, ‘aisa mat karo’, ‘itne logo ka pet chalta hai’. I told them I am not doing anything. I am not interested in the show going off-air. 200 people work there. Whatever is happening is because of the producer’s action.”

She further revealed that only one of her co-stars came in her support and said, “Only one of my co-stars contacted me yesterday (May 11). I do not want to name him. He was shocked. I spoke to him for 1.5 hours. He kept on telling me that I have done the right thing.”

Meanwhile, this is not the first time the show is under controversy. Earlier, TMKOC actor Shailesh Lodha aka Tarak Mehta also filed a case against the makers for non-payment of dues.

