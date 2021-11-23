‘Jeetey jee coffin mein daal rahe’: ‘Bigg Boss 15’ eliminates contestants in caskets, fans react

The contestants who will be eliminated next will be carried out of the house in a coffin, according to a new Bigg Boss 15 promo. People began criticising the show as soon as the promo was released.

On Tuesday, Bigg Boss 15's Twitter handle tweeted a promo and captioned it, “Aaj #BB15 ke ghar mein chaayega elimination ka kala baadal. Kya gharwaale khud ke survival ke liye chadayenge rishton ka balidaan? (Today, someone from the Bigg Boss 15 house will get eliminated. Will the housemates save themselves before their friends?)

Aaj #BB15 ke ghar mein chaayega elemination ka kala baadal! Kya gharwaale khud ke survival ke liye chadayenge rishton ka balidaan? Jaanne ke liye do watch #BiggBoss15 tonight at 10:30 pm only on #Colors.

Catch it before TV only on @VootSelect. #BB15 @justvoot pic.twitter.com/OtVf8vucjA — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 23, 2021

In the promo, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty and others can be seen deciding who should be eliminated. Karan said, “eliminate the strongest.” while Shamita can be heard saying, “I can't let Neha Bhasin go.” Rajiv Adatia can be seen crying. At the end, contestants can be seen pushing a coffin towards the exit door.

As soon as the promo was dropped, people started slamming it. One person slammed the use of coffin and sarcastically tweeted, “Okay now we are celebrating the use of coffin, wow. Itne pathetic creatives ko dhakka maro. (Fire the creatives of the show.)”

While another one said, “Shame on the creative team. Koi sahi ideas he nahi hain. Jeetey Jee coffin mein daal rahe hain. Shame. (Shame on the creative team. They don't have any nice ideas. They are removing alive people from the show in a coffin. Shame.)”

One viewer suggested that the coffin scene be removed from the show because it may be too upsetting for some viewers.