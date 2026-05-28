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‘Jealous, insecure': Surbhi Chandna’s sister takes indirect dig at Tejasswi Prakash amid fallout rumours

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‘Jealous, insecure': Surbhi Chandna’s sister takes indirect dig at Tejasswi Prakash amid fallout rumours

Surbhi Chandna’s sister Pranavi indirectly slammed Tejasswi Prakash amid their fallout rumours, calling the “other person” jealous, insecure and attention-seeking.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 28, 2026, 06:49 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

‘Jealous, insecure': Surbhi Chandna’s sister takes indirect dig at Tejasswi Prakash amid fallout rumours
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Television actresses Surbhi Chandna and Tejasswi Prakash have been in the spotlight recently over reports of tension between them. Amid the ongoing buzz, Surbhi’s sister, Pranavi Chandna, appeared to back the actress publicly while posting remarks that many believe were aimed at Tejasswi.

The discussion started after Surbhi spoke about competition and misunderstandings in the industry during an interview with India Forums. Reacting to the clip, Pranavi praised her sister and commented, “That’s the way it should be. So proud of you.”

However, it was another part of her comment that grabbed attention online. Without taking any names, Pranavi wrote that the “other person” was “jealous,” “insecure,” and “kiddish,” while also accusing them of constantly seeking attention despite lacking confidence internally.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Soon after, social media users started connecting the statement to Tejasswi Prakash because of the ongoing rumours surrounding the two actresses. One user responded to Pranavi’s comment and defended Tejasswi, claiming the situation was actually the opposite. Pranavi then hit back strongly, leading to more online drama between fan groups.

For the unversed, reports of problems between Surbhi and Tejasswi started circulating earlier this year during promotions for their web series Psycho Saiyaan. Several reports claimed that Tejasswi allegedly preferred solo interviews instead of appearing alongside Surbhi, which reportedly created issues during the promotional schedule.

The controversy intensified further after Tejasswi made a cryptic statement in one of her vlogs, saying, “Mere kuch karne se unko rona aata hai,” which many fans interpreted as an indirect remark aimed at Surbhi.

Despite the speculation, Surbhi has mostly avoided directly addressing the matter. In interviews, she maintained that there is enough space for everyone to succeed and shine in the industry.

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