JDJ 10: Shilpa Shinde schools Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi over their judgment, says 'baad mein mat bhauko..'

Shilpa Shinde questioned the judgement of Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 06:22 PM IST

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Television actress and ex-contestant of JDJ 10, Shilpa Shinde lost her cool on the reality show's judges Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi over their narrow judgement. The actress didn't like how the judges evaluate Nia Sharma and Rubina Dilaik's performances. 

Last week, during the Diwali weekend episode, Nia Sharma performed a tandav in a Goddess Kali avatar. The Jamai 2.0 star mesmerised the onlookers and even the guests of the episode, Arun Govil and Dipika Chiklia. However, Karan and Nora pointed out that her performance was weaker from the dance perspective, and she has to improve in that area. Nia took the comments in a positive manner and promised that she will be back in her best form. 

READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nia Sharma unleashes fury of Goddess Kali, Rubina narrates plight of Draupadi through dance

Shilpa shared her view on Nia's performance, and also blasted the judges over their review. On her Instagram, Shilpa shared a video where she went on record and said, "Maine Nia ka last performance dekha. Uske upar jo points diye aur comments kiye main chup rahi. Iss baar jo hua performance ke baad, jo comments kiye gaye. Karan sir kya Dharma production ki film dene wale hai? Aapko kya chahiye, aap Oscar dene waale ho? Aap National Award dene waale ho? Bataiye?" 

Watch the video

Shinde further continued that even Rubina suffered a sprain in her neck, due to hectic rehearsals, and their hard work isn't getting its due credit. Shilpa said, "Uss 3 minute ke act ke liye ek artiste kya karra aapko pata bhi hai? Aap Rubina ka video nikal ke dekhiye, koi bhi accident ho sakta tha. Uska koi bhi natija hosakta tha. Iske baad kya iske zimmadar judges hai? Baad me candle leke raaste me nikalne ka koi matlab nahi hai. Jabtak insaan hai uski kadar karo, baad mein mat bhauko."

In another video, Shilpa even stated that she respects judges, but Karan is judging a dance reality show, despite his poor dancing skills. Apart from Karan and Nora, even Madhuri Dixit is also the judge of the show. 

 

 

