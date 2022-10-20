Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nia Sharma unleashes fury of Goddess Kali, Rubina narrates plight of Draupadi through dance

JDJ

This weekend, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will get into the colours of Diwali, and the contestants will celebrate the victory of good over evil through their dance. To make the upcoming episodes bigger, they will grace Ramayan's Ram aka Arun Govil and Sita aka Dipika Chilika as the special guests. While the episode witnesses various mythological narratives through mindboggling acts, the show takes everyone down memory lane and reminisces over memories of watching Ramayana.

In the Diwali special episode, the contestants bring alive the various heard and unheard tales of Lord Krishna, Lord Shiva, Goddess Ganga, and Goddess Kali on the stage caving deep into the Hindu culture and mythology. The spectacular performances of the contestants sweep the judges off their feet. Nia’s energetic performance showcasing the fight between Rakhtbeej and Maa Kaali showers her with applause.

Watch Nia's as Goddess Kali

On the other hand, the boss lady Rubina’s fierce act portraying Draupadi from Mahabharata wins everyone’s heart. Popular Marathi Mulgi Amruta Khanvilkar with her choreographer Pratik Utekar narrates the whole Ramayana and makes the audience nostalgic in the presence of the OG Ram and Sita.

Watch Rubina Dilaik as Draupadi

Paras Kalnawat gets a chance to groove with his favourite judge Nora Fatehi to ‘Radha kaise na jale’ which leaves everyone awestruck. The night takes a fun turn with Nishant Bhat carrying out a fun banter with his co-contestants. Like every episode, Nishant never leaves a chance to add a fun quotient to the show. He brings a mithai thaal and names his fellow contestants after the Indian sweets filling the room with laughter. This weekend, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will showcase some of the best dance performances of the season. Nia, Rubina and Amruta will certainly amaze their fans.