Jay Bhanushali reacts as wife Mahhi Vij is trolled for making 3-year-old daughter wear lipstick: 'If a mother is...'

Credit: Jay Bhanushali/Instagram

Television actress Mahhi Vij recently got trolled when she arrived at Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya’s son Laksh’s first birthday bash with daughter Tara, Khushi, and son Rajveer. The video of the actress went viral on social media.

Though, Tara was looking cute in the video, however, what caught everyone’s attention was that she was wearing lipstick. Netizens targeted the actress for allowing her daughter to wear lipstick at this age. Now, Jay Bhanushali has reacted to the trolling in his recent interview. While speaking to ETimes TV, he said, “We all know how much girls love makeup and they idolize their mother. If a mother is applying lipstick, the daughter would want to do the same. While we try our best to not apply makeup on Tara, on weekends we bend the rules. But we strictly follow the school rules from Monday to Friday.”

Talking about the trolls, Jay replied, “We are open to suggestions because we understand they care about Tara. But if somebody gets mean, I also don’t stop. I reply to them equally meaner. I have done that before and I do not shy away from accepting it. Sometimes, my family asks me to let go, but I make sure to reply so that others learn from it.”

Earlier, Mahi and Jay’s cook threatened to kill them and their daughter Tara. He was taken into custody. According to Hindustan Times, Santosh Yadav, a 40-year-old cook, was charged with violating multiple provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Mahhi Vij posted a description of how her cook threatened her in a series of now-deleted tweets a few days ago.

Taking to Twitter, Mahhi wrote, "I'm sitting at Oshiwara police station scared of me and my daughter's life help us @MumbaiPolice he openly told me he will kill me with khanjar (dagger) and he will out on bail wow." She also added, "Video is with me of him harassing me killing me @MumbaiPolice." Another of her tweet read, “Scared for my and my daughter’s life. Police and Jay caught this cook and now leaving him on bail to kill us. @MumbaiPolice wow marne ke baad morcha nikalna (organise a rally after death) he openly said which was shown to police ki chaaku maar dunga tujhe (will stab you with a knife).”

Mid-day quoted a police official as saying, "The actor had contacted the police via Twitter and later lodged an FIR at the Oshiwara police station. The accused was booked under sections 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC on June 29 evening. The police arrested him on the same day and on June 30, he was produced before the Andheri metropolitan court."

Read|When Salman Khan revealed Katrina Kaif cried for three days after John Abraham replaced her in his film