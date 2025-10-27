Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij to end their 14-year-old marriage? Divorce papers were finalised in.., custody of kids will..

According to the reports, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij were living separately for the past year, and their divorce papers were finalised in July this year.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have reportedly decided to end their marriage after being together for many years. As per a report by *Hindustan Times*, the television couple filed for divorce a few months ago, and the process was completed around July or August 2025. The report also mentions that the custody of their children has already been settled.

According to the report, Jay and Mahhi had been living separately for quite some time before filing for divorce. A source revealed, “They tried to make things work, but nothing improved. They have been apart for a long time. The divorce papers were signed and finalised in July-August, and the custody of the kids has been decided.”

Jay and Mahhi got married in 2011. They are parents to three children — their biological daughter Tara, born in 2019, and two foster kids, Rajveer and Khushi, whom they welcomed into their family in 2017.

The problems in their relationship reportedly began because of Mahhi’s trust issues with Jay. Once known for their joint social media videos, they stopped sharing posts together after mid-2024. Their last family video appeared in June 2024, and they were last seen together publicly at their daughter Tara’s birthday celebration in August, which had a Labubu theme. Recently, Jay shared photos from a trip with his daughters, while Mahhi reportedly moved into a new house with the kids about two weeks ago.

When Mahi Vij reacted to divorce rumours

When divorce rumours first surfaced in July, Mahhi responded in an interview with *Hauterrfly*, saying, “Even if it’s true, why should I tell you? Are you my relative or going to pay my lawyer’s fees? Why do people make such a big deal about someone’s separation or divorce? People keep commenting — some blame Jay, some blame me — but no one really knows the truth.