TELEVISION

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij announce separation after 14 years of marriage: 'Before any conclusions are drawn, please know that...'

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali tied the knot back in 2011. The couple fostered two children, Rajveer and Khushi, in 2017 and welcomed their biological daughter Tara in 2019. In their note announcing separation, the two expressed their desire to continue to remain friends and support each other.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 04, 2026, 01:47 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The reports of trouble in the marriage of the popular television couple Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali have been doing the rounds for some time, and now, the two have finally announced their separation via a social media post. Both Mahhi and Jay shared a note on their respective Instagram Stories, announcing their decision to part ways after 14 years of being married. 

The post read, "Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet we continue to have each other's back. Peace, growth, kindness and humanity have always been our guiding values." They promised to be good parents to their three children while living their individual lives. "For the sake of our children - Tara, Khushi, and Ranjveer, we commit to being the best parents, the best friends, and whatever else it takes to do what is right for them," they added. 

Mahhi and Jay further clarified that their decision does not come from a negative place, and they chose peace over drama. They further wrote, "Though we walk separate paths, there is no villain in this story and no negativity attached to this decision. Before any conclusions are drawn, please know that we chose peace over drama and sanity above all else." 

In the end, the two expressed their desire to continue to remain friends and support each other. "We continue to respect one another, support one another, and remain friends, as we always have been. With mutual respect, we ask for your respect, love and kindness as we move forward. — Mahhi Vij & Jay Bhanushali", their post concluded. 

After being in a relationship for some time, Mahhi and Jay tied the knot back in 2011. They won the dance reality show Nach Baliye 5 in 2013. The couple fostered two children, Rajveer and Khushi, in 2017 and welcomed their biological daughter Tara in 2019.

READ | The Raja Saab, Jana Nayagan, Toxic, Jailer 2, Peddi, Drishyam 3: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026

