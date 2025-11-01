'Jay Bhanushali is my...': Mahhi Vij BREAKS SILENCE on divorce rumours, demanding Rs 5 crore alimony, warns 'you don't have right to..'

Mahhi Vij has finally set the record straight. She has openly given a warning to gossipmongers for not reporting rumours and informing them of what they will share.

Actress Mahhi Vij has set the record straight by finally sharing her first public statement on the ongoing divorce rumours with Jay Bhanushali. For the past few weeks, there have been reports that Mahhi and Jay will end their 14 years old marriage, and they have already signed their divorce papers. Now, the Kayamath actress has taken her official YouTube channel and clarified that Jay is STILL her family a 'wonderful' father and a human being. Vij had asked her fans and even the media not to believe in rumours and report only what would come from their side. She has given a stern warning to all the gossipmongers, "You don't have the right to interfere."

Mahhi said, "Please do not believe any news until I say it. Please respect our privacy, our children’s, our family’s, and our parents’ privacy. Please leave us alone. If we ever feel the need to share something, we will. Jay is my family, and he will always be my family. He is a wonderful father to my children and a wonderful human being."

Addressing the rumours of demanding Rs 5 crore alimony, she said, "Jab proof ho, tab baat kijiye. Mujhe alimony hi samajh nahi aata. Mere liye, agar ek insaan paise kamaye hain, toh ek aurat ka uss par haq nahi banta jab aap rishte se alag ho jaate ho. Main yeh baat apne liye nahi, balki samaj ke liye, as a woman keh rahi hoon. Mujhe lagta hai woh paise uss insaan ke hain jisne kamaye hain."

About Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's marriage

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the television couple filed for divorce a few months ago, and the process was completed around July or August 2025. The report also mentions that the custody of their children has already been settled. According to the report, Jay and Mahhi had been living separately for quite some time before filing for divorce. A source revealed, “They tried to make things work, but nothing improved. They have been apart for a long time. The divorce papers were signed and finalised in July-August, and the custody of the kids has been decided.”