Jay Bhanushali breaks silence on ex-wife Mahhi Vij's dating rumours with Salman Khan's friend Nadim Nadz: 'I agree to...'

Ankita Lokhande has come out in support of Mahhi Vij against the trolls linking her to Salman Khan's friend Nadim Nadz and has asked people to stop spreading negativity. Mahhi's ex-husband Jay Bhanushali also reacted to Ankita's post.

Famous TV couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij announced their separation last Sunday, January 4, after more than 14 years of their marriage. The ex-couple shared that they will continue to co-parent their two foster children, Khushi and Rajveer, and their biological daughter Tara, while leading their own individual lives. On January 10, Mahhi penned a birthday wish for her best friend Nadim Nadz and called him her "safe place, heart, home, family, and forever", saying that their souls are connected. Since then, her post mad people speculate that Mahhi is dating Nadim, who is the CEO of Salman Khan Films and is among the closes friends of the superstar.

However, now Mahhi's close friend and actress Ankita Lokhande has slammed the trolls and stated that Nadim is like a father figure to both Jay and Mahhi. Taking to her Instagram Story, she wrote, "Today, I want to say something-not as a celebrity, but as a friend. I’ve been really disturbed by the way people are commenting on Mahi and Nadeem’s relationship. I know Mahi, I know Nadeem, and I know Jai very well. And I need to say this clearly- Nadeem has always been a father figure to Mahi and Jai, and a father to Tara. That’s it. Nothing else."

"Some bonds are built on respect, love, and years of trust, and outsiders don’t get the right to judge them. As a friend, I can say this: Nadeem is someone who has stood by people, including me, in difficult times. My respect for him is huge. Mahi and Jai, you’re doing an amazing job as parents. God bless you. And to those spreading negativity, please stop. Let people live their lives. Karma is watching. Mahi, I love you. Jai, I love you. And Nadeem, you’re truly one of the best. You are a God-sent person for many of us", the Pavitra Rishta actress further added.





Jay Bhanushali reshared Ankita Lokhande's Instagram Story and added, "Thank You Ankita and I agree to every word you have said." Mahhi Vij also reposted the same story on her Instagram Stories, but didn't write anything. Mahhi and Jay's daughter Tara, on her Instagram account handled by her parents, had shared photos with Nadim on his birthday yesterday and wrote, "Happy Birthday my Abba. I love you very very much. Your Tara."

