Jay Bhanushali and son share their excitement to welcome the new member to their family by kissing Mahhi Vij's baby bump

Popular TV actors Jay Bhanushali and his beloved wife Mahhi Vij are gearing up to welcome a new member to their family. The couple, who already is parents to their little son, are now set to embrace parenthood once again as Mahi is pregnant with their child. She is in her second trimester and this will be their first biological child.

Taking to his Instagram page, Jay Bhanushali shared a picture collage of him and his son with Mahhi Vij. In the pictures, Jay and his son can be seen kissing Mahi's baby bump. Jay captioned the picture writing, "The boys are super happy to welcome the new member..just too excited to know if it's a boy or girl any guesses? Comment below"

Check out the post here:

Mahi too had shared an adorable picture of her with hubby Jay. She wrote along side, "The feeling of holding you inside me is special! But I realize how excited everyone around me is and I realize how special it is to be a woman! I can nurture, I can bring a life into this world and as much as it makes me nervous, it also makes me realize how blessed I am."

While Jay can't get enough of his beautiful wife, who looks even more gorgeoous with that pregnancy glow, clad in a lime green dress. Recently she was seen flaunting her baby bump when she stepped out on a movie date with Jay.