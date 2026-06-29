FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Canada become first team to seal FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 spot after dramatic victory

Canada become first team to seal FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 spot

Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP over Shiv Sena (UBT) defections: 'They want to finish Maharashtra'

Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP over Shiv Sena (UBT) defections

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta joins cleanliness drive at Yamuna ghat, urges public participation

Rekha Gupta joins Yamuna cleanliness drive, urges public participation

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here

Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home

Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed

Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed

Latest NewsTelevision

TELEVISION

'Seeing you in pain...': Jasmine Bhasin hospitalised in Dubai; Aly Goni says she is battling 'serious infection'

Jasmine Bhasin's birthday trip to Dubai took an unexpected turn after the actress was hospitalised due to a serious infection.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 29, 2026, 08:23 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Seeing you in pain...': Jasmine Bhasin hospitalised in Dubai; Aly Goni says she is battling 'serious infection'
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Actress Jasmine Bhasin is currently recovering in a Dubai hospital after falling seriously ill during what was supposed to be a special birthday getaway with boyfriend Aly Goni.

    The actor shared the news with fans on social media, revealing that their birthday celebrations had turned into an emotional and difficult few days.

    Aly Shares Glimpses From The Hospital

    Aly posted a series of photos from the hospital, giving fans a glimpse of Jasmine's condition. One picture showed him hugging the actress while she rested on a hospital bed, while another captured Jasmine sitting in a wheelchair.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    He also shared a video of Jasmine cutting her birthday cake inside what appeared to be her hospital room.

    Aly Pens An Emotional Birthday Note

    Along with the pictures, Aly wrote a heartfelt note for Jasmine and expressed how painful it had been to see her unwell. He wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday, @jasminbhasin2806 We came here to celebrate your birthday, but life had other plans. Instead of making birthday memories, we’re in a hospital room. Seeing you in pain has been the hardest part of this trip. I’d trade every celebration just to see you healthy and smiling again."

    He further added, "May Allah bless you with endless happiness, good health, love, and success. Get well soon, That’s the only birthday wish in my heart today. Happy Birthday. love you, always."

    Aly Reveals Jasmine Is Battling A Serious Infection

    Later, Aly shared another update on Instagram and thanked fans for their prayers and messages.

    He wrote, "! Message for everyone messaging and calling me ! Thank you everyone for the love, prayers, and messages. We came to Dubai to celebrate Jasmin's birthday, but life had other plans. She suddenly fell very sick and had to be hospitalized due to a serious infection. It's been a very difficult and emotional few days."

    He added, "I'm sorry if I haven't been able to reply to your messages or answer your calls. Right now, my entire focus is on being with her. She's receiving the best care and is slowly recovering. Please keep her in your prayers and duas. InshaAllah, she'll be back smiling very soon."

    A Love Story That Began On Reality TV

    Jasmine and Aly first met during their time on the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Although rumours about their relationship surfaced for years, the two continued to maintain that they were only good friends.

    It was during their stint on Bigg Boss 14 that the couple finally confirmed they were dating.

    Fans and friends from the television industry have since been sending their love and prayers, wishing Jasmine a speedy recovery.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    'Seeing you in pain...': Jasmine Bhasin hospitalised in Dubai; Aly Goni says she is battling 'serious infection'
    Jasmine Bhasin hospitalised in Dubai, Aly Goni says she is battling 'serious...'
    Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Cab driver makes starting revelations related to missing passport
    Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Cab driver makes starting revelations
    Weather Today: IMD warns of heavy rains, thunderstorms, gusty wind across southern India and East
    Weather Today: IMD warns of heavy rains, thunderstorms, gusty wind across India
    US, Iran agree to pause strikes after escalation, begin Strait of Hormuz talks in Qatar
    US, Iran agree to pause strikes after escalation, begin Strait of Hormuz talks
    Pakistan Army kills 29 in attacks on militant hideouts near Afghanistan border, can it contain Tahreek-e-Taliban Pakistan?
    Pakistan Army kills 29 in attacks on militant hideouts near Afghanistan border
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here
    Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja
    Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories
    Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home
    Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed
    Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed
    From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality shows that can set new records
    From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality
    Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently
    Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement