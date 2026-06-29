'Seeing you in pain...': Jasmine Bhasin hospitalised in Dubai; Aly Goni says she is battling 'serious infection'

Jasmine Bhasin's birthday trip to Dubai took an unexpected turn after the actress was hospitalised due to a serious infection.

Actress Jasmine Bhasin is currently recovering in a Dubai hospital after falling seriously ill during what was supposed to be a special birthday getaway with boyfriend Aly Goni.

The actor shared the news with fans on social media, revealing that their birthday celebrations had turned into an emotional and difficult few days.

Aly Shares Glimpses From The Hospital

Aly posted a series of photos from the hospital, giving fans a glimpse of Jasmine's condition. One picture showed him hugging the actress while she rested on a hospital bed, while another captured Jasmine sitting in a wheelchair.

He also shared a video of Jasmine cutting her birthday cake inside what appeared to be her hospital room.

Aly Pens An Emotional Birthday Note

Along with the pictures, Aly wrote a heartfelt note for Jasmine and expressed how painful it had been to see her unwell. He wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday, @jasminbhasin2806 We came here to celebrate your birthday, but life had other plans. Instead of making birthday memories, we’re in a hospital room. Seeing you in pain has been the hardest part of this trip. I’d trade every celebration just to see you healthy and smiling again."

He further added, "May Allah bless you with endless happiness, good health, love, and success. Get well soon, That’s the only birthday wish in my heart today. Happy Birthday. love you, always."

Aly Reveals Jasmine Is Battling A Serious Infection

Later, Aly shared another update on Instagram and thanked fans for their prayers and messages.

He wrote, "! Message for everyone messaging and calling me ! Thank you everyone for the love, prayers, and messages. We came to Dubai to celebrate Jasmin's birthday, but life had other plans. She suddenly fell very sick and had to be hospitalized due to a serious infection. It's been a very difficult and emotional few days."

He added, "I'm sorry if I haven't been able to reply to your messages or answer your calls. Right now, my entire focus is on being with her. She's receiving the best care and is slowly recovering. Please keep her in your prayers and duas. InshaAllah, she'll be back smiling very soon."

A Love Story That Began On Reality TV

Jasmine and Aly first met during their time on the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Although rumours about their relationship surfaced for years, the two continued to maintain that they were only good friends.

It was during their stint on Bigg Boss 14 that the couple finally confirmed they were dating.

Fans and friends from the television industry have since been sending their love and prayers, wishing Jasmine a speedy recovery.