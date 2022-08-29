Jasmin Bhasin opens up on receiving rape, death threats after her exit from Bigg Boss 14

Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram

After participating in Bigg Boss season 14, Jasmin Bhasin gained instant fame. She has participated in a few television serials, but Bigg Boss is where she first gained notoriety. But the actress recently spoke openly about her life after the reality show in an interview and it wasn't a good experience.

In an interview with News18, Jasmin Bhasin shared that she has received rape and death threats after her exit from Bigg Boss. Talking about the same, she said, “Leave alone trolling, people hurled such toxic abuses at me when I left the Bigg Boss house. I received death and r*pe threats. And for what? Just because I did a show and they didn’t like me in it?”

“What I faced was very serious. All of that affected me mentally at some point. But I got over it with medical help and my friends and family who love me.”

She added, “Today, I don’t even come to know if anyone is trolling me. I’m in a place today where I receive a lot of love and many perks. Trolling is a very small part of it. I choose to ignore it. If people love me, I’ll return that love. If they hate me, that’s their choice. They can express themselves all they want but I’ll ignore them because I don’t need to know about it. I’m anyway very busy in life.”

“We don’t want anyone to hate us. We didn’t choose this career so that people hate and abuse you. But trolls believe they can write whatever they want to because they’re faceless. If they’ve the guts, they should come out and reveal their identities. But they’re jobless cowards and all they want to do is demotivate you and make you unhappy,” she added.