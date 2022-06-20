Jasmin Bhasin breaks silence on her wedding rumours with boyfriend Aly Goni

Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin has finally responded to the prolonged rumours of her marriage to Aly Goni. The couple is well-liked and frequently referred to as one of the top social media couples.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Jasmin Bhasin said, "We have no plans of getting married anytime soon because both of us are very ambitious and our only priority is our career right now. Aly and I had announced that we are coming up with some announcement that was conceived as we are getting married. And, we are still justifying that, 'No, we are not getting married. It was for our YouTube channel Jasly'."

"Wedding isn't on the cards right now because we ourselves are kids right now," She added.

A few days ago, their separation rumours were doing rounds. Some media reports claimed the duo had a breakup.

As soon as these rumours circulated, fans got worried about the same. Aly Goni decided to clear everything about the same. While speaking to BollywoodLife, he said he doesn’t want to comment on these rumours. He also asked the media platform to get in touch with his PR in order to get the answer.

In December last year, Aly had jokingly revealed that he and Jasmin are planning to marry. He used an Instagram filter that predicted the date of his wedding. While he received 'never' on his first attempt, he received the result 'in a few days' on his second attempt. He captioned the video 'soon' on Instagram Stories.

During a season two episode of 'Ladies Vs Gentlemen', Jasmin stated that she is not a jealous person and would consider herself 'lucky' if others found her man attractive. When asked how she would react if other women tried to flirt with Aly, she replied, “I am okay with it. My man knows his limits. He won't cross them so I am not jealous.