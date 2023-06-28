Search icon
Jasmin Bhasin breaks silence after being criticised for wearing abaya, says 'I choose what to wear and where I go'

Jasmin Bhasin, who turned 33 on Wednesday, talked about the trolls and criticism that she received on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

Jasmin Bhasin breaks silence after being criticised for wearing abaya, says 'I choose what to wear and where I go'
Jasmin Bhasin

Television actress Jasmin Bhasin was recently trolled and criticised for wearing an abaya when she visited a mosque. The actress has now reacted to the criticism and said ‘I paid respect to the place.’

As per the Hindustan Times report, Jasmin stated, “I went to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, and it’s a rule there that you have to cover yourself in a certain attire, and that’s what I did. I paid respect to the place, and followed the rules and regulations it had because it was a sacred place, and that’s what my parents have taught me since childhood.”

She further mentioned, “I really don’t care about the trolls. I choose what to wear and where I go. When I go on a beach vacation, I wear swimsuits. So, if tomorrow there is a picture out there, I might be trolled for that, too. I completely choose to ignore all the negativity. If you give certain things more energy and importance, then it increases. And, I don’t want in my life so I don’t give it importance.” The actress is celebrating her 33rd birthday on Wednesday.

While speaking about social media she said, “we’ve kept ourselves out there, publicly. There are no restrictions on social media and people troll and criticise all the time. I choose to look at only the positive comments.”

After participating in Bigg Boss season 14, Jasmin Bhasin gained instant fame. She has participated in a few television serials, but Bigg Boss is where she first gained notoriety. She made her acting debut with 2011 Tamil film Vaanam. While talking about her career, she said, “I’ve not done too many films just because I want to make sure that whenever I do one, it should be a very strong script, and a character that leaves a mark. For me, acting is my passion and everything and we make a lot of sacrifices for it. I’m just being patient and waiting for my dreams to come true. I’m waiting for the right script and the right people to work with in Bollywood.”

