Jannat Zubair, brother Ayaan assaulted in Panvel, her team releases first statement: 'Police authorities actively looking into...'

Jannat Zubair's team has finally reacted to the rumours, and confirmed that she and her brother Ayaan were chased and assaulted in broad daylight at Panvel.

On Monday, there were rumours that actress Jannat Zubair Rahmani and her brother Ayaan were attacked in Panvel. By the evening, her team confirmed that they were indeed assaulted and even chased in broad daylight on the highway. The Phulwa actress' representative issued a statement, assuring her fans that the brother-sister duo were in a tough situation, but they're fine, and a police investigation is underway.

Jannat and Ayaan faced physical assault, chased on the Panvel highway

As per the post, the incident happened on Sunday, and it read, "Hi all. We would like to update everyone that Jannat and Ayaan faced a distressing experience involving physical assault and a brazen chase incident on the highway during broad daylight yesterday. Currently, the investigation is ongoing, with the police authorities looking into the matter." The team further informed, "Jaanat and Ayaan are safe now. We truly appreciate your concern and are thankful for the constant support."

Fans express concern about Jannat and Ayaan's health

Soon, the post went viral, and netizens shared their concern about the duo's well-being. A netizen wrote, "May God's protection be upon you, and I pray that justice is served swiftly. Hold on to hope, you're not alone." Another netizen wrote, "Please take care of your health and stay strong...we love you guys so much!" One of the netizens wrote, "It’s so scary to hear what happened, but we are so glad you both are safe now." An internet user wrote, "Here with you both, no matter what! We love you!!" Even Orry commented and wrote, "Shocked."

About Janant Zubair Rahmani

Jannat is a popular Television actress and former child artiste, popularly known for playing Kashi in Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, Phulwa in Phulwa, and Pankti in Tu Aashiqui. In 2022, she participated in stunt-based show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, being among the highest-paid contestants, but finished in fourth place. Jannat made her acting debut with Chand Ke Paar Chalo (2008), and also starred in Dill Mill Gayye and Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap. By 2018, Jannat moved to films and starred in Hichki. She made her Punjabi film debut with Kulche Chole (2022), starring alongside Dilraj Grewal. In 2024, Jannat also participated in The Traitors India, but was eliminated from the show on day nine.

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