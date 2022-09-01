Jamtara season 2 trailer: Seema Pahwa, Monika Panwar's intriguing crime-drama promises edge-of-the-seat experience

Jamtara season 2 trailer

Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega's second season returns and promises to be bigger and better. The show's teaser, which was released on Thursday, demonstrates how politics and cybercrime are intertwined because of how creative and varied Jamtara's youthful con artists have become at phishing.

The trailer features Gudiya (Monika Panwar) running against Brajesh Bhan (Amit Sial), who holds the opinion that money, not leaders, governs the nation. It is produced by by Viacom18 Studios’ Tipping Point and will be available to watch on Netflix from September 23.

Talking about the upcoming season, director Soumendra Padhi shares, “Over the last few years, we’ve seen a huge uptick in the number of phishing scams. All of us at some point have received a call asking for our OTP number or CVV code. A number of the young people in Jamtara took advantage of unsuspecting people who weren’t tech-savvy, successfully building a hub for endless cash, with a mobile address book and quick dial. Season 1 saw huge success. We’ve been humbled by the response and how word spread. The ability it had to also educate whilst entertaining people has been incredible.This season we’ll witness our favorites fight back much like ‘David’, trying to take on Goliath (Brajesh). Innovating and sharpening their cyber fraud plans, akin to sand, falls through their hands, no matter how they try to control it. As the rivalries intensify, the frauds will as well.”

Along with Sparsh Srivastav, Monika Panwar, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Amit Sial, SP Dolly, a.k.a. Aksha Pardasany, is back as Jamtara's voice of reason. Seema Pahwa, who plays Ganga Devi in the new season, and Ravi Chahal, are also newcomers.