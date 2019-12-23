'Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega' trailer: India's phishing scam gets an original series and it's mindblowing

Every day a new original digital series or film is being announced by OTT platforms across the globe. New subjects, biopic, never-thought-before concepts are brought into existence by talented filmmakers around the world. Some become a talk of the town instantly, while others become easily forgettable. Today Netflix India dropped the trailer of a new series titled Jamtara - Sabka Number Aayega. The show is based on the phishing scams which took the country by storm.

In the trailer, we see two young buys scamming people about winning a lottery and also about credit card validation reaching its expiry date. The whole phishing scam is taking place in Jharkhand village Jamtara and it hit the headlines in leading newspapers of the country. Sunny and Rocky, along with their friends, quietly run a wildly successful phishing scam from the small village of Jamtara. They are backed by villagers who give contracts.

Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega will be created by Viacom18 Studio’s Tipping Point. Talking about the show, director Soumendra Padhi stated, "The issue of phishing is so common and yet so underrepresented in the media. I’ve been to Jamtara and spoken to multiple people about how these scams are pulled off -- the stories are so real and yet so unbelievable that I knew I had to share them with the world. Based on true-crime incidents, the series required a great deal of research and detailing to bring to life various characters and motives. I’m so excited to collaborate with Netflix to take this story from a small town in India to audiences around the world."

The series will be streamed on January 10, 2020.