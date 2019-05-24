Headlines

'Jamai Raja' heading for a reboot, Nia Sharma-Ravi Dubey don't make it to the cut

Nia Sharma-Ravi Dubey who played the leads in Zee TV's show 'Jamai Raja' will not be part of the show's reboot version

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 24, 2019, 08:50 AM IST

Nia Sharma-Ravi Dubey-Achint Kaur starrer TV show 'Jamai Raja' made quite the buzz when it was first aired in 2014. The show's core was about a son-in-law, living in his bride's house. However the character played by Dubey had more to do - in this case he has to repair the relationship between his wife and mother-in-law.

'Jamai Raja', which ran on Television for four long years, is now set to get a reboot. Interestingly 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', which got a reboot recently opened well thanks to Shah Rukh Khan's name being associated with the show. Despite that, the show is one of highest on TRP charts. It would thus be interesting to see what 'Jamai Raja' reboot has to offer. 

A source told BollywoodLife that she show would not return of Television, but on Zee TV (where the show originally aired)'s streaming partner ZEE5. Talking about the cast, the source adds that sadly neither Nia Sharma nor Ravi Dubey would return for the reboot. The source mentioned, "The cast won't be the same and the makers are currently on a hunt to find new faces."

For the uninitiated, 'Jamai Raja' itself had three seasons of the show. It was also adapted in various languages. 'Jamai Raja' was produced under producer Ashvini Yardi and Akshay Kumar's banner Grazing Goat and co-produced by Meenakshi Sagar. The report goes on to state that the digital version of the show will solely be handled by Yardi under her new production Vini Yard Films.

