‘Jalebi ki tarah seedhe sawal’: says Amitabh Bachchan to Navya Naveli Nanda on ‘KBC 13’ - WATCH

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ will reach 1000 episodes on Friday. The quiz programme will include Shweta Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan's daughter, and Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, on the occasion.

While the three had previously shared images from the day of the shoot, Sony Entertainment Television has now released the episode's first teaser. Amitabh Bachchan begins the video by announcing that the show has reached the milestone episode.

“Today, KBC completes 1000 episodes. On this special occasion, we thought lets include the family,” he says, welcoming Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda. Navya, now in the hot seat, inquires about Amitabh's preparations for hosting the ladies.

“Whoever comes on the hot seat, you ask them how have they prepared for KBC. So, today, I want to ask you, how did you prepare for us?” she asks. Big B replied, “Jalebi ki tarah seede sawaal honge aur bhool bhulaiyaa ke tarah aasan (The questions will be as straight as a jalebi and the quiz will be as easy as a maze.)”

"He waited for 999 episodes to get done," Shweta adds to Navya. "We're ready," Navya declares towards the end of the promo.

In a blog post, after the special episode was announced, Amitabh called the shoot an ‘evening of great pride’ for him. “A delight to be able to not just test the ability of the ‘contestants’ but to give the freedom to express what many have felt has been undisclosed and kept behind closed doors. The banter of the family dining table, the repartee, and most importantly the several causes that the young at this age think about and work for. An evening of great pride for the father and grandfather - for Papa and Nana!” he wrote.