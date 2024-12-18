Uorfi, refusing to ignore Rahul Raj Singh's 'circus' remark, responded and gave him a befitting reply.

Late actress Pratyusha Banerjee's ex-boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh reacted to Uorfi Javed’s video by labeling her a "cartoon" and suggesting she should perform in a circus. He commented, “This girl is a cartoon... she’s better suited for a circus.”

Uorfi, refusing to ignore his remark, responded and gave him a befitting reply, “You should be in jail, we all remember Pratyusha.” After being slammed, Rahul replied to Uorfi, saying, "Haha, you're just taking it to heart... it was a compliment. People buy tickets for the circus."

For the unversed, Pratyusha Banerjee, who played Anandi in the show 'Balika Vadhu', died on April 1, 2016. Her body was discovered hanged in her Mumbai flat. Her parents, on the other hand, claim that she was murdered by her boyfriend, Rahul Raj Singh. To date, Pratyusha’s parents have been fighting for justice and are penniless.

Pratyusha’s close friends, Kamya Punjabi and Vikas Gupta had also stated that Rahul was physically abusing her.

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Pratyusha’s father, Shankar Banarjee said, "After this accident, it seems as if some terrible storm has come and has taken everything away from us. We did not have a single penny left with us. We have lost everything while fighting in the second case"We are now forced to live in one room. This case took away everything from us. Many times, there has been a situation where we were forced to take loans” he stated.

Pratyusha’s ex-boyfriend opened up about how his life has been post getting alleged for Pratyusha’s murder.

In an interview with Times of India, he said, "Like anyone else even I wish to live a happy life. I also want to overcome my loss and move on with happy memories. No one wants pain and sadness in life. I'm married for two years but still waiting for the right time to start a family. My parents and wife have a lot of hope in me. And I want to keep them happy as they supported me in my hard times. They trusted me”

"After Pratyusha, my life became like a story of TV show. And I'm still struggling for my happy life, but all this while I'm standing strong and I realised how my family and wife are helping to come out of this pain."