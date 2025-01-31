Jaideep Ahlawat, who is known for keeping his life private, shared his thoughts on the challenges of living under the public eye and why he chose not to participate in the social media frenzy

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat known for his powerful performances in films like 'Raazi' and the hit series Paatal Lok, recently opened up in an interview about his approach to privacy, the pressures of social media, and the media's increasing focus on the private lives of celebrities.

Ahlawat, who is known for keeping his life private, shared his thoughts on the challenges of living under the public eye and why he chose not to participate in the social media frenzy. During a candid interview with ANI, Ahlawat acknowledged that the media's intrusion into the private lives of celebrities can sometimes be overwhelming, especially for families.

Responding to a question about the paparazzi's focus on the children of celebrities like Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's sons Taimur and Jeh, Ahlawat said, "I think after a while, it feels strange... you don't want that pressure on the kids, on the family. And at times like this, when there's a tragedy.. You surely don't want to." While discussing the role social media plays in today's celebrity culture, Ahlawat made it clear that he doesn't enjoy the constant pressure to share his personal life. "I'm not that kind of person. I don't want to tell everyone what I'm eating, what I'm drinking, where I'm sleeping," he shared.

Ahlawat admitted that he feels a sense of "burden" when it comes to maintaining a presence on social media. "I get scared. I feel that extra burden on my mind," he confessed, revealing that even if he posts something related to work, it often becomes a tiring experience.

When asked if he participates in making social media reels or attending events for the sake of his public image, Ahlawat was firm in his response, saying, "No. I don't go to parties, I don't make or share reels. Not like posting on social media much."

He explained that the constant pressure to stay engaged with followers through social media posts, stories, and selfies was simply not for him. Ahlawat reflected on the old-school charm of stardom that was marked by mystery and intrigue, contrasting it with today's information-driven celebrity culture.

While Ahlawat is not against social media entirely, he stresses that it should remain a tool for professional use rather than personal indulgence.

"Keep social media as social. Don't make it personal. It's okay," he said, asserting that work-related posts should be the primary focus. He expressed that the emphasis should be on content that reflects one's work and not on personal life.

Jaideep Ahlawat has played a wide range of roles across different genres. From intense crime dramas to historical thrillers, his versatility continues to shine through in every role.

He has appeared in films like 'Raazi' (2018), where his portrayal of a Pakistani army officer was widely appreciated, and 'Kaalakaandi' (2018), among others. He is currently basking in praises for his role of Hathiram Chaudhary in Paatal Lok season 2 which was released on January 17 on Prime Video.