'Get a f*****g life': Jad Hadid lashes out at housemates for targeting him, wishes to quit Bigg Boss OTT 2

Jad Hadid is feeling targeted inside the house by Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, and other housemates. The model wished to quit the show, and he had an outburst moment in the Bigg Boss house.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 10:29 PM IST

A still of Jad Hadid from Bigg Boss OTT 2

Model Jad Hadid is done with the Bigg Boss house, he wants to quit the show, as he's done being a target of Bebika Dhurve and other housemates. In the live feed on Thursday, Bigg Boss announces a task where contestants will have to rank themselves from 1 to 9. In the midst of the discussion, Bebika and the other few contestants suggest that Jad should be at the bottom. Jad feels attacked, and when he tries to defend himself, Bebika recalls how he misbehaved with her by showing his buttocks last week. And he spat looking at her during the torture task. 

Jad loses his cool, and then a miffed Jiya Shankar also agrees with Bebika, which triggers Jad's outburst. Jad walks away and starts saying that he wants to quit, he's done with the show, and can't live with such negativity. Hadid hurls abuses, and says, "They keep pulling this same s**t every time. Get a f****g life. I can't even f*****g express myself. I never got this angry in my life." The Lebanese model tries to avoid confronting Cyrus Broacha, Jiya, Abhishek Malhan, and even Manisha Rani. He further says, "I not full of hate or grudge. If I don't like you, I won't like you. But if I did, I would love you and would stick around you. But these people have issues. That girl...Bebika....if her parents are watching this, they will say that this is not our girl." 

Here's the video

Jad requests the makers to give him a voluntary exit, and says, "Please just get me out of here. The place is amazing. The creators worked so hard, and it's phenomenal, but I can't stay. I don't usually give up, but if this is the case, then I'm definitely giving up." Jiya and Abhishek try to explain to him that his housemates and country love him, and they have accepted his apology, he doesn't need to get bothered by a few negative comments. 

After the dinner, Manisha Rani also consoles Jad and affirms that the county loves him and that he should continue playing that flirtatious avatar of him. As far as nominations are concerned, Avinash, Bebika, Manisha, Falaq, Jad, Cyrus Broacha, and Pooja are nominated for the week. 

