Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2? Netizens react

As per the latest Twitter trend, Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev might get evicted a week before the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 03:57 PM IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 updates: The last Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss OTT 2 will happen tonight, and the host, Salman Khan, will not evict one but two contestants. Yes, the 7th Weekend Ka Vaar will have double eviction, and as per the Twitter trends, Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid have been eliminated from the house. 

The Twitter handle of Bigg Boss Tak dropped a tweet, stating that Jad and Avinash have been evicted based on audience votes. This means, Manisha Rani and Jiya Shankar- the other two nominated contestants would be safe, and they will go into the finale week. Bigg Boss Tak tweeted, "Double Eviction in Tonight's Episode. Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev both are EVICTED from the Bigg Boss OTT house before a FINALE week."

As soon as the tweet was shared, several netizens reacted to the news. A netizen wrote, "As a hardcore Elvish fan, I think Pooja or Jiya or Manisha have had evicted. Not that I dislike Manisha but Avinash and Bebika have individuality and if they are evil they accept it, which Pooja, Jiya and Manisha lack. Especially Jiya is trying piggy back." Another netizen wrote, "Love you Elvish multi-talented hai woh dharam ko khule me support karta hai upar se se dil bada hai uska. Har ek situation me fit aa jata hai, that's why all love Elvish. An internet user wrote, "Very very happy. Of course these 2 must have been evicted in the first weeks itself." 

As per this information, the finale week of Bigg Boss OTT 2 will have Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Pooja Bhatt, and Bebika Dhurve as the top six finalists. Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale will happen on Monday, August 14. 

