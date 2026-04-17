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Jaaved Jaaferi returns to TV for dance reality series after 12 years, not for Boogie Woogie, but for this show

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Jaaved Jaaferi returns to TV for dance reality series after 12 years, not for Boogie Woogie, but for this show

After 12 years, Jaaved Jaaferi returns to Indian television as a dance reality show judge. No, Boogie Woogie ain't returning, but Jaaved would be mentoring India's Best Dancer Season 5.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 17, 2026, 05:38 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Jaaved Jaaferi returns to TV for dance reality series after 12 years, not for Boogie Woogie, but for this show
Jaaved Jaaferi
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Reigniting a wave of nostalgia, actor Jaaved Jaaferi is set to grace the upcoming edition of India's Best Dancer Season 5. In a promo shared by Sony Entertainment Television, Jaaved Jaaferi shared his excitement about the upcoming season, stating, "Kabhi socha hain tees by tees ke stage par, kya ek sau chalis crore log naach sakte hain? Bilkul naach sakte hain, kyunki jab India's Best Dancer pe hoga 'India Wala Dance', toh sara India naachega."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @sonytvofficial

Known for his effortless style, sharp insights, and infectious energy, Jaaved brings a distinctive blend of charisma and mentorship to the show. A pioneer of dance on Indian television who adds freshness and nostalgia with a perfect blend of Bollywood, which perfectly complements this season’s theme - ‘India Wala Dance’.

Before India's Best Dancer, Jaaved revolutionised dance reality shows with...

Jaaved, along with his brother Naaved, is often credited for bringing the biggest dance reality show in India, Boogie Woogie. Debuted in 1996, Boogie Woogie is regarded as one of India's longest-running reality shows. The show concluded its run in 2014 with over 640 episodes. It was hosted by Jaaved, Naaved, and Ravi Behl. 

Also read: Viral video: Pakistan's 'B-grade reply' to Dhurandhar leaves internet in splits, Shah Rukh Khan's on-screen father plays Ajit Doval, netizens react

The theme for this season is India Wala Dance. A pioneer of dance on Indian television with a perfect blend of Bollywood, Jaaved's addition perfectly complements this season's theme - 'India Wala Dance'. Known for his effortless style, sharp insights, and infectious energy, Jaaved also brings a distinctive blend of charisma and mentorship to the show. India's Best Dancer Season 5 will premiere on May 9, 2026, airing every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm, only on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

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